公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日

BRIEF-Tellza seeks shareholder approval for share consolidation

April 15 Tellza Communications Inc :

* Tellza seeks shareholder approval for share consolidation

* It intends to propose a 15:1 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Upon consolidation being effective, management estimates that there will be approximately 11.2 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

