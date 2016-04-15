BRIEF-Tellza seeks shareholder approval for share consolidation

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 Tellza Communications Inc :
* Tellza seeks shareholder approval for share consolidation
* It intends to propose a 15:1 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares
* Upon consolidation being effective, management estimates that there will be approximately 11.2 million shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding