BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma announces CEO Laura Alber's 2015 compensation

April 15 Williams-Sonoma Inc

* Sonoma Inc - CEO Laura J. Alber's 2015 total compensation was $14 million versus $14.7 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

