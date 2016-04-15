版本:
BRIEF-Parnell Pharmaceuticals to offer shares with aggregate offering price $5 mln

April 15 Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings files to offer ordinary shares with an aggregate public offering price of $5 mln - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

