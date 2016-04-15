版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Visteon CEO Sachin Lawande's 2015 total compensation is $11.2 mln

April 15 Visteon Corp :

* CEO Sachin Lawande's 2015 total compensation is $11.2 million - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1Sg3p8E Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

