公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Evoke Pharma, MLV & Co LLC mutually agreed to terminate at market issuance sales agreement, dated Nov 13, 2014

April 15 Evoke Pharma Inc :

* Co, MLV & Co. Llc mutually agreed to terminate at market issuance sales agreement, dated november 13, 2014 effective immediately Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Sg3ysC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

