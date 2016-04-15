BRIEF-Presbia files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - SEC Filing

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Presbia PLC
April 15 Presbia PLC

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding