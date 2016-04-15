版本:
BRIEF-Thestreet to maintain separation of chairman and CEO going forward

April 15 Thestreet Inc :

* Confirmed that board intends to maintain separation of positions of chairman and chief executive officer going forward

* Kramer will remain chairman of board following appointment of a new chief executive who is also expected to join board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
