BRIEF-Morgan stanley reports 8.1 pct passive stake in Eagle Pharma

April 15 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Morgan Stanley reports 8.1 percent passive stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc as of April 5, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

