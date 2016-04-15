版本:
BRIEF-Twitter says CEO Jack Dorsey's 2015 compensation was $68,506

April 15 Twitter Inc

* Says CEO Jack Dorsey FY 2015 total compensation $68,506 - sec filing

* Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman's 2015 total compensation was $12.4 million

* Dorsey, appointed CEO in july 2015, had elected to forego any compensation for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

