BRIEF-Twitter says CEO Jack Dorsey's 2015 compensation was $68,506

* Says CEO Jack Dorsey FY 2015 total compensation $68,506 - sec filing

* Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman's 2015 total compensation was $12.4 million

* Dorsey, appointed CEO in july 2015, had elected to forego any compensation for 2015