BRIEF-Twitter says CEO Jack Dorsey's 2015 compensation was $68,506

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Twitter Inc
* Says CEO Jack Dorsey FY 2015 total compensation $68,506 - sec filing
* Omid Kordestani, Executive Chairman's 2015 total compensation was $12.4 million
* Dorsey, appointed CEO in july 2015, had elected to forego any compensation for 2015
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca