中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy systems files for mixed shelf

April 15 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/23LWidl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

