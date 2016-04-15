版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Sequential Brands Group says CEO's 2015 total compensation $5.8 mln

April 15 Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Says ceo yehuda shmidman fy 2015 total compensation $5.8 million versus $4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/23CQPce) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐