版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-Kopp Holding Co reports 16 pct active stake in Superconductor Technologies

April 15 Superconductor Technologies Inc

* Kopp holding company llc reports 16 pct active stake in superconductor technologies inc as of apr 14, 2016 vs 19.8 pct as of mar 4, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐