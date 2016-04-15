BRIEF-Kopp Holding Co reports 16 pct active stake in Superconductor Technologies

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Superconductor Technologies Inc
* Kopp holding company llc reports 16 pct active stake in superconductor technologies inc as of apr 14, 2016 vs 19.8 pct as of mar 4, 2016 - sec filing
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding