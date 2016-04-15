版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Tesla motors says CFO Jason Wheeler 2015 total compensation $20.9 mln

April 15 Tesla Motors Inc

* Says CFO Jason Wheeler FY 2015 total compensation $20.9 million - sec filing

* Says CEO Elon Musk's 2015 total compensation was $37,584 versus $35,360 in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

