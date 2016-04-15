BRIEF-Tesla motors says CFO Jason Wheeler 2015 total compensation $20.9 mln

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Tesla Motors Inc
Says CFO Jason Wheeler FY 2015 total compensation $20.9 million - sec filing
Says CEO Elon Musk's 2015 total compensation was $37,584 versus $35,360 in 2014
Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding