2016年 4月 16日

BRIEF-FDO Holdings files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

April 15 FDO Holdings Inc

* Files to withdraw ipo plans - sec filing

* Fdo holdings inc says had filed for ipo of upto $100 million in nov 2014 Source text: (1.usa.gov/1RZwfLL) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

