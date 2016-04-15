BRIEF-On Semiconductor entered into $600 mln senior revolving credit facility

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 On Semiconductor Corp
* Says on April 15, 2016, entered into a $600 million senior revolving credit facility and $2.2 billion term loan "B" facility
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding