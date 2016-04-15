版本:
BRIEF-On Semiconductor entered into $600 mln senior revolving credit facility

April 15 On Semiconductor Corp

* Says on April 15, 2016, entered into a $600 million senior revolving credit facility and $2.2 billion term loan "B" facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

