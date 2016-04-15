BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran announces CEO Richard Adkerson 2015 total compensation

April 15 Freeport-mcmoran Inc

* Says CEO Richard C. Adkerson fy 2015 total compensation $8.6 million versus $10.1 million in FY 2014 - sec filing

* CFO Kathleen L. Quirk 2015 total compensation was $3.8 million versus $5.2 million in 2014 - sec filing