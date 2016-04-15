BRIEF-Ligand Pharma reports 39.8 pct active stake in Viking Therapeutics

April 15 Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated reports 39.8 pct active stake in Viking Therapeutics as of April 13, 2016 - sec filing

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Previously Reported 48.7 pct active Stake In Viking Therapeutics Inc as of May 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)