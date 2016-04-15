版本:
BRIEF-Bsquare extends OEM distribution agreement with Microsoft

April 15 Bsquare Corp :

* Says on Apr 11, 2016, entered amendment to extend term of OEM distribution agreement with Microsoft until June 30, 2017

* In addition, renewed agreements for distribution of Windows mobile operating systems and related products, expiring June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
