BRIEF-Avcorp Industries receives confirmed orders from Lockheed Martin

April 15 Avcorp Industries Inc

* Avcorp receives confirmed orders from Lockheed Martin expanded scope on the F-35 outboard wing

* Delivery of first shipset to Lockheed Martin's final assembly and check out facility in fort worth is on-schedule for Q3 2016

* Received a firm order for remaining units in next two production phases