BRIEF-Drew Industries CEO Jason D. Lippert FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Drew Industries Inc
* Says CEO Jason D. Lippert FY 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.8 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing
* Says President Scott T. Mereness FY 2015 total compensation $4.3 million versus $4.2 million in FY 2014
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca