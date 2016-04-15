BRIEF-CWA-CWA and IBEW met with Verizon to discuss contract covering workers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 (Reuters) -
* CWA and IBEW met with verizon to discuss contract covering workers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia
* No resolution reached in CWA and IBEW meeting with Verizon, meeting ended in 30 minutes Source text - bit.ly/1RZjWir Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: