BRIEF-CWA-CWA and IBEW met with Verizon to discuss contract covering workers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia

April 15 (Reuters) -

* CWA and IBEW met with verizon to discuss contract covering workers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia

* No resolution reached in CWA and IBEW meeting with Verizon, meeting ended in 30 minutes