BRIEF-Mangrove Partners increases offering price of tender offer 3 mln shares of Asta Funding

April 15 Mangrove Partners:

* Mangrove Partners says increased offering price of previously announced tender offer of 3 million shares of Asta Funding Inc from $9.00 to $9.50

* Has extended expiration of tender offer to 5:00 p.m. New York City time on monday, May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
