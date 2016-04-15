版本:
BRIEF-Nisource says unit filed request to adjust base rates

April 15 Nisource Inc

* Says unit, Columbia Gas Of Maryland, Inc., filed request today with Maryland PSC to adjust its base rates for distribution service

* Says Columbia Gas is seeking an annual revenue increase of approximately $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

