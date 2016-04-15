BRIEF-Disney in talks to invest in pro Baseball's streaming business - Recode

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 (Reuters) -
* Disney is in talks to invest in pro Baseball's video streaming business - Recode, citing sources
* Disney in advanced talks to take equity stake in Bam Tech, the video technology business MLB Advanced Media Has Been looking to spin off - Recode Source text (on.recode.net/23LMcJo) Further company coverage: [ DIS.N]
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding