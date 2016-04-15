版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Disney in talks to invest in pro Baseball's streaming business - Recode

April 15 (Reuters) -

* Disney is in talks to invest in pro Baseball's video streaming business - Recode, citing sources

* Disney in advanced talks to take equity stake in Bam Tech, the video technology business MLB Advanced Media Has Been looking to spin off - Recode Source text (on.recode.net/23LMcJo) Further company coverage: [ DIS.N]

