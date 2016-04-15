版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Epizyme files for mixed shelf offering of upto $250 mln

April 15 Epizyme Inc :

* Epizyme Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

