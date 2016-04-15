版本:
BRIEF-M. James barrett reports 7.7 pct stake in Groupon

April 15 Groupon Inc

* M. James barrett reports 7.7 percent stake in Groupon Inc as of april 4, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
