版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Century aluminum says unit, nordural grundartangi ehf, enter amendment to revolving credit facility

April 15 Century Aluminum Co

* Says unit, nordural grundartangi ehf, entered into amendment to revolving credit facility, dated november 27, 2013

* Says amendment extends the maturity date of the credit facility to november 27, 2018 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐