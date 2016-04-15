BRIEF-Century aluminum says unit, nordural grundartangi ehf, enter amendment to revolving credit facility

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Century Aluminum Co
* Says unit, nordural grundartangi ehf, entered into amendment to revolving credit facility, dated november 27, 2013
* Says amendment extends the maturity date of the credit facility to november 27, 2018
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding