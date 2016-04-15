BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix files for mixed shelf offering of upto $150 mln - SEC Filing

April 15 Ocular Therapeutix Inc

* Ocular Therapeutix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of upto $150 mln - SEC Filing

* In addition to the primary offering of securities, selling stockholders may sell up to 2.3 million shares of common stock Source text : [1.usa.gov/23CIyVD] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)