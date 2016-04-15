BRIEF-Patterson-Uti Energy CEO FY 2015 total compensation $6.2 mln

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Patterson-Uti Energy Inc :
* Says CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr FY 2015 total compensation $6.2 million versus $7.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Says CFO JOHN E. VOLLMER III FY 2015 total compensation $3.8 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2014
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca