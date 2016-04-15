版本:
BRIEF-Patterson-Uti Energy CEO FY 2015 total compensation $6.2 mln

April 15 Patterson-Uti Energy Inc :

* Says CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr FY 2015 total compensation $6.2 million versus $7.3 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* Says CFO JOHN E. VOLLMER III FY 2015 total compensation $3.8 million versus $4.8 million in FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

