版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Principal Financial Group says as of March 31, AUM by asset manager were $368.3 bln for principal global investors

April 15 Principal Financial Group Inc :

* As of march 31, 2016, aum by asset manager were $368.3 billion for principal global investors

* As of march 31, 2016, aum by asset manager was $125.8 billion for principal international and other entities of co Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VqDmiw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐