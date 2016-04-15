BRIEF-Principal Financial Group says as of March 31, AUM by asset manager were $368.3 bln for principal global investors

April 15 Principal Financial Group Inc :

* As of march 31, 2016, aum by asset manager were $368.3 billion for principal global investors

* As of march 31, 2016, aum by asset manager was $125.8 billion for principal international and other entities of co Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VqDmiw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)