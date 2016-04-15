BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimated AUM were $8.2 bln

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
* Estimated Assets Under Management as at March 31, 2016 , were $8.2 billion
* Decrease in AUM is attributable to negative net investment performance of $158 million , partially offset by net additions of $50 million
* $58 million in net additions from high net worth clients as at March 31,2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: