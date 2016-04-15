BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimated AUM were $8.2 bln

April 15 Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc

* Estimated Assets Under Management as at March 31, 2016 , were $8.2 billion

* Decrease in AUM is attributable to negative net investment performance of $158 million , partially offset by net additions of $50 million

* $58 million in net additions from high net worth clients as at March 31,2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)