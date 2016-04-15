版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日

BRIEF-Aeropostale says its unable to file annual report within prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense

April 15 Aeropostale Inc :

* Says company continues to be in a dispute with a vendor, mgf sourcing us, llc, an affiliate of sycamore partners - filing

* Due to time, attention management is devoting to evaluating implications of strategic, financial alternatives, co has been unable to complete preparation of form 10-k within its normal review cycle

* Unable to file annual report on form 10-k for year ended jan 30, within prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense - filing Source text for Eikon: 1.usa.gov/1VqGafx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

