BRIEF-Pretivm Resources adopts shareholder rights plan

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 Pretivm Resources Inc
* Pretivm adopts shareholder rights plan
* Purpose of plan is to provide board of directors and shareholders with sufficient time to consider any unsolicited take-over bid
* Adoption of plan is not in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of Pretivm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding