BRIEF-Pretivm Resources adopts shareholder rights plan

April 15 Pretivm Resources Inc

* Pretivm adopts shareholder rights plan

* Purpose of plan is to provide board of directors and shareholders with sufficient time to consider any unsolicited take-over bid

* Adoption of plan is not in response to any specific proposal to acquire control of Pretivm Source text for Eikon: