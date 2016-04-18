版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一

BRIEF-Autohome Autohome says board is evaluating non-binding "going private" proposal

April 18 Autohome Inc

* Autohome Inc. Announces receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal

* Board is reviewing and evaluating proposal

* Expects board will adopt various procedures and protocols designed to evaluate proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

