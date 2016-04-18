版本:
BRIEF-Pretium Resources says Brucejack project construction remains on-schedule

April 18 Pretium Resources Inc

* Says construction and development remains on-schedule and on-budget for commissioning of underground mine in mid-2017

* Pretium resources Inc: Brucejack project construction update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

