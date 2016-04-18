版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Shoal Games announces Garfield Bingo License

April 18 Shoal Games Ltd

* Shoal games ltd. Announces garfield bingo license

* Says deal enables shoal games to launch a mobile game that will feature garfield, odie, and rest of garfield cast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

