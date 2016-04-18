版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 18:20 BJT

BRIEF-MGM Resorts says for Q1 Citycenter reported net rev of $301.5 mln

April 18 Mgm Resorts International

* Mgm resorts international says for q1 of 2016 citycenter reported net revenues of $301.5 million and a net loss of $59.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐