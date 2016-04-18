BRIEF-Prologis enters into amended, restated global senior credit agreement

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Prologis Inc
* Entered into amended, restated global senior credit agreement
* May obtain loans, procure issuance of letters of credit in various currencies on revolving basis not exceeding $3 billion
* Global facility to mature on april 14, 2020, operating partnership may extend maturity date of facility to oct 14, 2020 and april 14, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP