版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-Polycom says Mitel to pay fee of $50 mln if merger is terminated

April 18 Polycom Inc

* Mitel will be required to pay a termination fee to Polycom in amount of $50 million if merger agreement is terminated

* Polycom has an obligation to pay a termination fee to Mitel of $60 million if Polycom terminates deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐