BRIEF-Renesola to supply 81.5 MW of solar modules in China

April 18 Renesola Ltd

* Renesola to supply 81.5 MW of solar modules in China

* Deliveries of these modules are scheduled to be completed by end of May 2016

* Started shipping solar modules to two customers with an aggregate volume of 81.5 MW

* Renesola says shipment to China foma group is for customer's utility scale project in Gansu Province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

