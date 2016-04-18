BRIEF-Moody's says Swedish,Swiss banks' profitability resilient to low interest rates,but downside risks intensify

April 18 Moody's:
* Swedish and Swiss banks' profitability resilient to low interest rates, but downside risks
intensify
* Benchmark rates remain in negative territory, expect tightening interest margins to put
pressure on revenues for banks in Sweden, Switzerland
* Net interest margins could face further downward pressure if repo rate were to fall below
-0.60% for an extended period
* Swedish central bank could introduce further interest rate cuts to support inflation,to
combat any material appreciation of Swedish currency
