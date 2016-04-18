版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-JD.com inc files for debt shelf in U.S., size not disclosed -sec filing

April 18 Jd.Com Inc

* Jd.Com Inc files for debt shelf in U.S., size not disclosed -Sec Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

