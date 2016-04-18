BRIEF-Telesta currently estimates that U.S.approval for MCNA can not be obtained for a period of at least 5 years

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Telesta Therapeutics Inc
* Telesta announces type a meeting results and strategic option review
* Co's questions for meeting were centered on whether fda would permit co to resubmit bla for mcna 1 under accelerated approval
* Fda has ruled any potential commercial approval of mcna to require an additional phase 3 clinical trial to be completed
* Telesta currently estimates that u.s. Regulatory approval for mcna could not be obtained for a period of at least 5 years
* Telesta has determined that it will not pursue another phase 3 clinical trial on its own
* Company will seek a partner for future development of mcna in u.s.
* Working with board of directors to identify strategic options
* Strategic option review includes sale and/or merger of company, sale and/or licensing of assets
* Continue to review and will implement additional cost reduction
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP