BRIEF-Meredith forms new partnership with Pacific Magazines

April 18 Meredith Corp

* Formed a new partnership with pacific magazines

* Continues to seek "mutually beneficial relationships with strategic partners in europe , asia and latin and south america"

* Formed partnership with pacific magazines to expand allrecipes brand in australia and new zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

