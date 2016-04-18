BRIEF-Bristow Group names Chet Akiri acting chief commercial officer

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Bristow group inc says Chet Akiri has been named acting senior vice president operations and chief commercial officer
* Bristow group inc says is eliminating chief operating officer position
* Bristow group says also departing is Mike Imlach, Bristow's vice president of global operations and Mike Sim, vice president of business development
* Bristow group inc says current downturn in our industry is likely to further impact our clients' capital spending in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP