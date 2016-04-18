版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC - "Longer we stay in negative interest rates, more the damage to the system"

April 18 (Reuters) -

* Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC - "Longer we stay in negative interest rates, more the damage to the system" (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

