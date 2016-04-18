BRIEF-Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC - "Longer we stay in negative interest rates, more the damage to the system"

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 (Reuters) -
* Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian on CNBC - "Longer we stay in negative interest rates, more the damage to the system" (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP