BRIEF-Caladrius Biosciences reaches agreement with japanese regulators for development of cell therapy

April 18 Caladrius Biosciences Inc

* Caladrius reaches agreement with japanese regulators on development plan for cd34 cell therapy for critical limb ischemia

* Expects that pivotal trial could initiate as early as late 2016

* Seeking a partnership in order to pursue this trial, and is currently in advanced discussions with potential licensing partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

