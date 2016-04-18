版本:
BRIEF-NRG Energy sets qtrly div of $0.03 per share

April 18 NRG Energy Inc

* Declared a quarterly dividend on company's common stock of $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

