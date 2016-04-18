版本:
2016年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Incyte Corp says EVP Richard Levy to retire

April 18 Incyte Corp

* Richard Levy, EVP and chief drug development officer of co, notified company of intention to retire effective April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

