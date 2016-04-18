BRIEF-Husky Energy says total thermal production is expected to reach about 80,000 bbls/day by end of 2016

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Husky Energy Inc
* Husky energy begins production at edam east
* First oil at 10,000 barrels per day (bbls/day) development was achieved about seven weeks following startup of steaming operations
* Two additional Lloyd thermal projects are expected to begin production in Q3
* Husky's total thermal production is expected to reach approximately 80,000 bbls/day by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP